HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the last full day of spring! Summer officially starts at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday. After an amazing weekend, I think our Monday doesn’t look terrible. It will be warmer with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s after starting in the 50s this morning. We could see some fog early. The skies will be sunny, but the big difference you will notice today is the dew points. When they get above 65-70 degrees, that’s when things start to feel super stuffy. Today, they will only be in the 40s and 50s, so it shouldn’t be too awful. I still wouldn’t spend too much time in the direct sunshine without sunscreen, especially if you are fair-skinned.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO