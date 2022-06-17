KRQE celebrates Founders Day by giving back to the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the KRQE News 13 team is out volunteering with local organizations in Albuquerque. It’s part of the founder’s day of caring, organized by KRQE’s parent company Nextsar.

This year KRQE is lending a helping hand at the Roadrunner food bank and the APS Title I McKinney Vento Program. Roadrunner says it’s hurting right now because of gas prices. They deliver food to 16 counties in the state. Roadrunner says it costs $1,000 to fill up one of their trucks every other day.

“It’s an organization we really love, we have so much respect for Roadrunner they are critical to the importance of food safety in New Mexico, so this is the perfect partnership, the perfect way for KRQE to spend a day doing volunteer work,” said KRQE General Manager Bill Anderon.

