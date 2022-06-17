Millville's Buddy Kennedy singles in MLB debut with Arizona

Buddy Kennedy has made it to The Show.

The Millville native was called up to the majors and collected his first MLB hit with a fifth-inning single off Minnesota's Devin Smeltzer during the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-2 victory on Friday.

Kennedy, who wore No. 45, went 1-fo-3 with a run scored in his debut. He batted sixth as the team's designated hitter. The team selected his contract from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day.

Kennedy flew out in his first at-bat in the second inning. He walked in the fourth before picking up his first hit a frame later with a single to right.

"It was crazy," Kennedy told MLB.com. "Once I was walking up to the plate and heard my name announced, it was just like a loss of words and I was like, 'All right, let's get through this one and it will be all right'. So I got through that one, got out and right after I sat back down on the bench I was like, 'This is baseball. It's good. It's all good.' And from there on out I had a solid mindset.

"Once I looked up when I got on base and then it was like, 'OK, this is fun. This is cool.'"

Kennedy, 23, was tearing up the Triple-A Pacific Coast League in his first season with the Reno Aces, batting .296 with four homers, 24 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 54 games. After hitting .321 in May, the third baseman was batting at a .304 clip over 12 games in June.

The grandson of former Philadelphia Phillie Don Money, Kennedy was a fifth-round pick (No. 142 overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Kennedy played in 358 minor league games before his callup. He batted .287 with 37 homers, 185 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.

Kennedy was listed as the organization’s No. 21 best prospect by MLB.com before the season.

According to MLB.com’s analysis, “There’s a lot to like about Kennedy’s offensive profile. His quick bat and barrel control enable him to consistently square p the baseball and make line-drive contact. … He projects to be an average hitter who gets on base and collects 20 or so homers at the highest level."

There are plenty of South Jersey roots surrounding Kennedy’s callup. His teammate, Zac Gallen, pitched for Bishop Eustace as did Smeltzer.

Kennedy also joins Anaheim Angels superstar Mike Trout as players who hail from Holly City. Kennedy is a 2017 graduate of Millville High.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Millville's Buddy Kennedy singles in MLB debut with Arizona