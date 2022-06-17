ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Legend Biotech Shares Move Higher After Bullish BMO Pitch

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN with a price target of $77, and an Outperform rating. The analyst says the company's recently approved Carvykti for multiple...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Venture Global and EnBW announce LNG sales and purchase agreements

ARLINGTON, Va. and STUTTGART, Germany, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG and EnBW announced the execution of two long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) for 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global's Plaquemines and CP2 facilities, starting 2026. According to the agreement, EnBW will purchase 0.75 MTPA from Plaquemines LNG and 0.75 MTPA from CP2 LNG for 20 years. EnBW becomes the next European customer of Venture Global, who already announced agreements with PGNiG, BP, Shell, Repsol, Edison and GALP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Bmo#Bmo Capital Markets#Johnson Johnson Jnj#Japan China#Upcoming Data
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Have Been Getting Hammered Lately

Several popular cryptocurrencies, apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD, second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD and meme crypto Dogecoin DOGE/USD have experienced marked weakness in recent sessions. Crypto has traded lower in recent sessions in tandem with major U.S. indices, which are also experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve last Wednesday...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Is A Terrific Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."
STOCKS
Benzinga

HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES STATEMENT REGARDING INVERSE BITCOIN ETF TICKER, BITI

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is announcing a statement regarding the BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF ("BITI"), the world's first inverse Bitcoin ETF. Following the launch of ProShares' Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (the "ProShares ETF") today on the New York...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
China
Benzinga

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Slams Bitcoin Stock-To-Flow Model

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin joined a host of critics in mocking the Bitcoin BTC/USD Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model. What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Buterin criticized S2F for being one of the financial models that give people a false sense of certainty the price will go up. S2F is...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Paratek Pharmaceuticals' Shares Gain Following FDA Fast Track Designation For Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Drug

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PRTK received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead drug NUZYRA (omadacycline) for the treatment of pulmonary Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) disease caused by both Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) and Mycobacterium abscessus (MAB). NUZYRA is being investigated in the phase 2b...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Normalizing Cannabis With Charlie Bachtell Of Cresco Labs: Come And Meet Him At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In Sept.

After the sweeping success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is heading back to Chicago. Mark your calendars for September 13 and 14 and join us to meet a slew of marijuana industry power players who will share their experiences, visions and advice. Among them will be Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of one of the leading weed companies in the nation – Cresco Labs CRLBF.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil. Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Tantech Holdings Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH shares are trading higher by 23.8% to $0.31 after the company announced a six-vehicle order for customized midibuses, expected to be delivered to a Nigerian customer in July 2022. Wangfeng Yan, CEO of Tantech, said, "Demand for our multi-passenger vehicles continues to grow led by multiple...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto Analyst Still Bullish On Bitcoin Miners, Names 4 Top Stock Picks

Plummeting cryptocurrency prices have made life difficult for Bitcoin BTC/USD miners in 2022, but Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi said Monday that he maintains his bullish long-term outlook for crypto miners Argo Blockchain ADR ARBK, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE, Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT and Iris Energy Ltd IREN.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Can ApeCoin Drop Lower?

ApeCoin, the governance token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, took a massive hit in market capitalization since its inception three months ago. Other than governance, ApeCoin is used to purchase land in the Yuga Labs Otherside metaverse, called Otherdeeds, and is also used to fund endeavors such as merch drops.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy