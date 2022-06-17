Legend Biotech Shares Move Higher After Bullish BMO Pitch

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO