Legend Biotech Shares Move Higher After Bullish BMO Pitch

ARLINGTON, Va. and STUTTGART, Germany, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG and EnBW announced the execution of two long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) for 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global's Plaquemines and CP2 facilities, starting 2026. According to the agreement, EnBW will purchase 0.75 MTPA from Plaquemines LNG and 0.75 MTPA from CP2 LNG for 20 years. EnBW becomes the next European customer of Venture Global, who already announced agreements with PGNiG, BP, Shell, Repsol, Edison and GALP.
Comments / 0