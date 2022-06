A man in Monroe County was seriously injured on Tuesday following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the mouth. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 911 call came in on Tuesday about the man in the Township of Angelo. Emergency personnel responded and rendered aid to the man, and he was transported by ambulance and then GundersonAir to La Crosse. The Sheriff’s Department reports that the initial investigation revealed that alcohol and unsafe handling of the firearm seem to be the cause of the incident. A witness on scene was also arrested on unrelated warrants. No names have been released. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

MONROE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO