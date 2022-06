FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Even though we’ve had many hot days so far, it’s officially summer and the weather is what you might expect. Temperatures today have been well into the 90s and with the humidity it feels like 100 times. Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy and temperatures will stay around 70. Another hot day is expected on Wednesday but slightly cooler air will move in late in the week. There isn’t much chance of rain, but a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the heat of the day tomorrow.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO