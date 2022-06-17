2 administrators arrested for collection of inappropriate photos of students

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Two administrators with the Brush School District have been arrested for possessing inappropriate images of underage students.

On May 11, Brush Police officers in Morgan County served a search warrant at the Brush Secondary Campus and seized multiple electronic devices. Inappropriate images of students were found on one device owned by 31-year-old Bradley Bass.

On June 16, officers obtained a second search warrant for 38-year-old Scott Hodgson who was arrested for his connection to the illegal collection of images by Bass.

According to police, the illicit images were collected by school staff after an in-house investigation was made into a school sexting incident. Police said that school staff withheld pertinent information from the department that hampered their initial investigation into the sexting case.

Officers later learned that a school staff member had illegally collected the inappropriate images of students from the sexting case and then uploaded and saved them to a school district’s computer.

“While the actions of the school staff may not have been for personal gratification, there is no justifiable reason for the school district to collect and store such images of its students,” said Brush Police.

The police department is working with analysts to ensure the files have not been shared further and to ensure they are fully destroyed.

Bass was booked into the Morgan County Detention Center on four counts of sexual exploitation of a child and was able to post bond at $2,500. Hodgson was also booked into the Morgan County Detention Center and was charged with four counts of complicity to commit sexual exploitation of a child. He was able to post bond at $1,000.

