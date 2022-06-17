ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Symphony hosting free Father’s Day concert

By Sydney Charles
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC8Nj_0gECdCcC00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony is hosting a free concert for Father’s Day.

If you’re looking for something to do, the symphony will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. There will be one hour of light classics, a story-plus-music from “The Duck With No Luck,” and a hit from the Disney movie “Moana.”

The event will open its doors at 1:30 p.m. for an instrument petting zoo where people may try out various musical instruments.

Although the concert is free, seating is limited, so reserve your seats online .

