BMO Initiates Coverage On This Gene Editing Spearhead

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
BMO Capital initiated coverage of Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA with a Market Perform rating and a $54 target price. The analyst says Intellia's gene-editing platform could...

