BMO Initiates Coverage On This Gene Editing Spearhead
BMO Capital initiated coverage of Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA with a Market Perform rating and a $54 target price. The analyst says Intellia's gene-editing platform could...www.benzinga.com
BMO Capital initiated coverage of Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA with a Market Perform rating and a $54 target price. The analyst says Intellia's gene-editing platform could...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0