Ada County coroner identifies 39-year-old man shot, killed by police in Star

By Hayat Norimine, Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 39-year-old man who was killed by police in a shooting northwest of Boise .

Jeremy Banach was shot and killed by a Star officer near the Star Mercantile grocery store on Wednesday, law enforcement authorities said.

Banach was pronounced dead on the intersection of First and Main streets, according to the coroner’s office. The office confirmed his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. LexisNexis records reviewed by the Idaho Statesman showed Banach most recently lived in Star.

In a news conference Wednesday, Star Police Chief Zach Hessing said officers were contacted about Banach “acting erratically and refusing to leave a family member’s home,” Hessing said. Authorities did not identify Banach at the time and didn’t confirm where he had lived, but they said he had family in Star.

Star police were told he had stolen a gun the night before and began a firearm investigation, Hessing said. Officers found Banach near the Star Mercantile parking lot. Hessing said Banach was armed and “uncooperative,” and that’s when the shooting occurred. Life-saving measures were performed, but Banach was pronounced dead at the scene, the police chief said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Patrick Orr, spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, previously told the Statesman. The city of Star contracts with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement services.

The three officers involved in the shooting have all been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice, according to a Wednesday news release from the office.

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

26-year-old Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a young Meridian man Saturday afternoon near Cascade. Emergency crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to Warm Lake Road for a sport motorcycle that went down a 20-foot embankment that a 26-year-old was riding, according to Idaho State Police. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Cascade Medical Center where he died. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
MERIDIAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man dies after driving down 20-foot embankment on motorcycle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in Valley County. A 26-year-old man from Meridian was traveling east on Warm Lake Road just east of Stolle Meadows Road on a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing tuber recovered from Payette River

After more than a week of searching, the body of 21-year-old Everette Jackson was recovered Sunday afternoon downstream from where he reportedly disappeared over a week before. The Gem County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery in a release Sunday. "Jackson, a 21-year-old visitor from Raceland, Louisiana, went missing on Saturday, June 11, 2022, after a witness reported seeing Jackson fall from a tube, go underwater and not resurface near the...
GEM COUNTY, ID
Star, ID
Boise, ID
Ada County, ID
Idaho State
Star, ID
Boise, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
Ada County, ID
KHQ Right Now

Meridian man dies in Valley County motorcycle accident

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that ended fatally on Saturday, June 18 just before 1 p.m. According to the release, a 26-year-old man from Meridian was driving a 2022 Ducati motorcycle east on Warm Lake Rd., just past Stolle Meadows Rd. when he drove off the road and down a 20-foot deep embankment.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Body of Everette Jackson found in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
GEM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Caldwell Fire asks people not to burn until Fall

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Fire Department is asking people not to burn grass or weeds until the fall. Officials say that due to high temperatures, the risk of grass fires is too great. Burn permits will not be issued until further notice. Individuals are asked to hold off...
CALDWELL, ID
Kiss Country 93.7

Body Of Missing LSU-Eunice Basketball Player Found In Idaho

The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
IDAHO STATE
actionnews5.com

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it. Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.
GARDEN CITY, ID
KIVI-TV

Boise Fire and Rescue uses E-motorcycles to help river rescues

Boise Fire and Rescue has already pulled two people out of the swollen and fast running Boise River this spring — with hot weather and the official floating season right around the corner, they're likely to be much more busy soon. But they have a new tool to help them get to emergencies faster: e-motorcycles.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Hunter Shoots Grizzly Bear in Self-defense

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Idaho Statesman

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

