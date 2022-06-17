At 71, Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop retires. His son will replace him

Matt McKillop will replace his father, Bob McKillop, as Davidson’s coach, effective immediately.

Bob McKillop, 71, announced his retirement at a Friday news conference that was originally billed as one to honor Steph Curry. But while Curry’s number will be retired, the McKillop news quickly usurped it.

Matt McKillop played for his father for four years at Davidson and later became his top assistant coach. He has been an assistant at Davidson for 14 years.

Bob McKillop coached for 33 years at Davidson, winning 634 games and coaching the 2008 team to the NCAA Elite Eight.

