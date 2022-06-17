ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

At 71, Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop retires. His son will replace him

By Scott Fowler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3kyU_0gECc8Ck00

Matt McKillop will replace his father, Bob McKillop, as Davidson’s coach, effective immediately.

Bob McKillop, 71, announced his retirement at a Friday news conference that was originally billed as one to honor Steph Curry. But while Curry’s number will be retired, the McKillop news quickly usurped it.

Matt McKillop played for his father for four years at Davidson and later became his top assistant coach. He has been an assistant at Davidson for 14 years.

Bob McKillop coached for 33 years at Davidson, winning 634 games and coaching the 2008 team to the NCAA Elite Eight.

This breaking story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davidson, NC
Davidson, NC
Basketball
Davidson, NC
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning's High School Teammate Announces His Commitment

Top college football recruit Arch Manning may not have made a decision on his future yet, but one of his teammates did on Sunday. Will Randle, a three-star tight end who played alongside Manning at Isidore Newman, will continue his football career at the University of Texas. Tweeting, "Something in...
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Coach K’s decision

We already knew that Mike Krzyzewski will no longer be the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. But now Coach K is saying that he does not plan to attend any Duke games at Cameron Indoor Stadium this upcoming season, even as a fan. Few...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mckillop
The Spun

5-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Tate Reveals Final 4 Schools

Carnell Tate is one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the class of 2023, and it looks like the five-star receiver is ready to make a decision on his future Monday. This weekend, Tate revealed his top four schools via Twitter after receiving 37 scholarship offers. According to the IMG...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Coaching#Elite Eight
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Mistake

During Friday's SportsCenter, Matt Barrie made a minor miscue while looking ahead to a College World Series matchup. Previewing a matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma, he referred to the Aggies as another state competitor also playing in Omaha, Nebraska. “Coming up, top of the hour, man I love college...
OMAHA, NE
FastBreak on FanNation

Nuggets Star Makes Decision On His Future

The NBA Finals just finished up between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and now the 2022 offseason is starting to heat up. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green will exercise his player option for next season. Prior to the Nuggets, Green played for the Brooklyn Nets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry makes admission about winning championship

Stephen Curry had already established himself as one of the all-time NBA greats before his Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship on Thursday night. Some would have trouble finding motivation after winning multiple titles, but Curry still had a chip on his shoulder. After the Warriors defeated the Boston...
NBA
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
485
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy