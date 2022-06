Tyree Pressley of Endwell, along with his family, has become a local landmark at their home due to the hundreds of doves they raise. Pressley started raising doves due to the interest of his son Ra Martinez who has functioning autism. Ra has held dove releasing events over the past two years of the pandemic to show support of first responders. Ra, with the help of his fathers, released one hundred doves at a nearby cemetery for a labor day celebration.

ENDWELL, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO