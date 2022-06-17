ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Emerick finds scientific formula that works for LHS

Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyne Emerick has found a scientific formula that works well at Lebanon High School. Through the LHS Research Lab, he has given his students the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in their...

Laclede Record

Route 66 Fest brings fun to Lebanon

In the 15th year of its existence, the Lebanon Route 66 Festival is still bringing people to Lebanon just as “the Mother Road” did for decades thanks to the Lebanon-Laclede Route 66 Society. “It’s worked into a fun day for the people all over Laclede County,” said Bruce Owen, president of the Lebanon-Laclede Route 66 Society. Chrome wheels and sweet deals marked the beginning of the Festival on Friday evening, June 17, as the Route 66 Cruise In brought classic cars to Commercial Street where Downtown Lebanon businesses offered some free items as well as sale items and entertainment to get the Route 66 Festival rolling. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

BRENDA LEE LOWERY

Brenda Lee Lowery, 62, of Lebanon, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at. her home. She was born Aug. 17, 1959, in Houston, Mo. to Leo Harold and Ruthie Alice Williams Shetler. On Aug. 2, 1990, she was united in marriage to Wallace Lowery, and they shared 31 years. She was...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JOHN EUGENE HARRIS

John Eugene Harris, 54, of Conway, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Conway. He was born Sept. 20, 1967, in Tempe, Ariz. to Roland “Shorty’’ Harris and Norma Hoffman Harris, who preceded him in death. John owned his own businesses through the years, Ace Muffler in Waynesville,...
CONWAY, MO
Laclede Record

Barker secures first Speech and Debate medal in over 2 decades

LHS sophomore Alia Barker has become the Lebanon School District’s first State Medalist in Speech and Debate since 1999. Barker placed 3rd in the State speech and debate Storytelling competition, and is a national qualifier in Dramatic Interpretation. For the competition, students must select a published story to relay...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

PATRICIA LYNNE “PATTI’’ WHITACRE

Patricia Lynne “Patti’’ Whitacre, 59, of Lebanon, died Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Feb. 18, 1963, in St. Joseph, Mo. to Robert Dale and Jeannene Lee Driver Stewart. On June 25, 1982, she married William Mark Whitacre. She was preceded in death by...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

MAXINE PROCK

Maxine Prock, 94, of Falcon, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 31, 1928, in Laclede County, Mo. to Vaughn and Florence Hall Dougan. On Nov. 28, 1947, she married Howard James Prock in Harrison, Ark. She was preceded in death by her parents, and...
FALCON, MO
Laclede Record

New leader for Lady Yellowjackets

The Lebanon High School girls soccer team has a new leader. On June 14, the Lebanon R-3 School Board approved the hiring of Jacob Woolsey, who will serve as the head coach for the Lebanon girls soccer program. Woolsey, a 29-year-old Lebanon High School graduate of 2011, has served as an assistant for the boys’ team since 2013 and received the opportunity to be an assistant for the girls’ program in 2018. “I’ve been married for nine years to my wife Jamie, and we have two girls (Juliette and Julianne),” Woolsey said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Shivers named to All-Region team

It was a successful year for the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team in 2022. The team finished with a 14-11 record on the season and set a single-season shutout record as a team. Lebanon senior Chloe Shivers was named to the All-Class 3 Region 3 girls soccer team after a great season on the pitch for the Lady ‘Jackets. With the honor, Shivers became the first LHS girls’ soccer player since Lexi Wapelhorst to be named to the All-Region team. She served as a captain for Lebanon this year and was a mainstay in the midfield. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
UPI News

Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale

June 20 (UPI) -- An unusual property for sale in Missouri formerly served as an 1800s-themed tourist attraction and includes two cabins, a grist mill, a schoolhouse, a general store, a tavern, a blacksmith's shop and a jail. Marion Shipman, 64,who owns the property in Warsaw, said he and his...
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

BARBARA GAYLE HELMS

Barbara Gayle Helms, 81, formerly of Crocker, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She is survived by her children and spouses, Valerie Allevi of Mission Viejo, Calif.; Michelle and Michael Gaddie of Lake Forest, Calif.; Mark and Toni Helms of Liberty Lake, Wash.; Greg and Terri Helms of Hot Springs, Ark.; Artina and David Vincent of Fell City, Ala., and Andy and Deatte Helms of Crocker; six siblings and spouses, Karen and Claudie Massie of Pomme de Terre; Roger Quesenberry of Kansas City, Mo.; Rhonda and Roger Langendoerfer of Washington, Mo.; Jim and Carrie Quesenberry of Springfield; Chuck and Becky Quesenberry of Lake Lotawana, Mo; and Jan and Robert Caskey of Ozark; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
CROCKER, MO
Laclede Record

LOIS JANE LIFFITON

Lois Jane Liffiton, 67, of Niangua, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 6, 1954, in Montreal, Canada to Keith and Lois (Stabely) Liffiton, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Curtis Leigh; two grandchildren, Collin and Andrea Leigh; and her sister, Jennifer Reece.
NIANGUA, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield veterinarian shares how to keep your dogs safe from fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may buy fireworks on Monday, but some may wonder, how can the loud fireworks impact animals?. According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, the division issues permits to more than 1,500 seasonal retailers to sell consumer fireworks to the public. These permit holders can legally sell to the public from June 20 to July 10.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Lebanon, Mo. teenager dies in crash Tuesday

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash Tuesday morning near Lebanon. Amy Anderson, 19, died in the crash. Two other passengers inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries. The crash happened on State Highway 5, two miles south of Lebanon, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Anderson’s...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

NELLIE MAE SPITTLER

Nellie Mae Spittler, 81, of Buffalo, formerly of Plad, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Springfield. She was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Urbana, Mo. to Marshall and Goldie (Garrison) Young. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Ronald (Ronnie) Spittler. She was preceded in death by her parents and her great-grandson.
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Kum and Go convenience stores in Republic, Mo. offer Amazon Hubs to prevent porch pirates

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Kum and Go convenience stores use a service to prevent porch pirates. The two convenience stores in Republic endorsed program delivery hubs. The program allows any business with a physical location to offer secure package pickup and returns to Amazon customers. The self-service kiosk will enable you to pick up your package at a place and time that’s convenient for you, even on evenings and weekends.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Hot Today. Relief On The Way

Missouri Institute of Natural Science in Springfield unveils new dinosaur find. Senator Josh Hawley comments on Senator Blunt's support of bipartisan gun reform framework. Senator Josh Hawley: " I'm not sure what he will support in the end or not." Dan got the idea from another Ethan Bryan, a Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What some call a unicorn cat is one of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s newest residents. Freddie Mercury is a two-month-old tortoiseshell kitten. Experts say that cats with this color pattern aren’t rare but that they are almost always female. Only one out of 3,000 tortoiseshell cats are, like Freddie, male. Leaders at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society say everything must line up just so for a kitten like him to come into the world.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

