Emerick finds scientific formula that works for LHS

Barbara Gayle Helms, 81, formerly of Crocker, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She is survived by her children and spouses, Valerie Allevi of Mission Viejo, Calif.; Michelle and Michael Gaddie of Lake Forest, Calif.; Mark and Toni Helms of Liberty Lake, Wash.; Greg and Terri Helms of Hot Springs, Ark.; Artina and David Vincent of Fell City, Ala., and Andy and Deatte Helms of Crocker; six siblings and spouses, Karen and Claudie Massie of Pomme de Terre; Roger Quesenberry of Kansas City, Mo.; Rhonda and Roger Langendoerfer of Washington, Mo.; Jim and Carrie Quesenberry of Springfield; Chuck and Becky Quesenberry of Lake Lotawana, Mo; and Jan and Robert Caskey of Ozark; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
