Mild weekend leads to return of extreme heat for metro Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Enjoy the weekend temperatures, metro Detroit, because extreme heat is back in the forecast for next week.

After a high of 94 that felt like over 100 degrees on Wednesday, the weekend in Michigan is less humid and cooling down with highs in the mid-70s.

However, intense heat will return next week.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with a chance of rain, a high of 86 degrees and a low of 60. The comes Tuesday, the first day of summer.

"On Tuesday, we have a forecast right now of 95 degrees. The record is 96 degrees set in 1933, so we have near-record values forecasted for June 21," National Weather Association meteorologist Cory Behnke said Friday at the agency's White Lake office.

While Tuesday is the only day expected to threaten the record books, the remainder of the week will stay warm, with forecast temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, with lows in the mid-60s.

