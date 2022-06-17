ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Costa’s Newest Bill Would Help the Valley’s Water Supply

By Bill McEwen, News Director
GV Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Rep. Jim Costa of Fresno aims to beef up federal response to the continuing drought in California and other western states. The Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act Amendments of 2022 seek renewed investment in the water supply of the San Joaquin...

gvwire.com

