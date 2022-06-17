ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennDOT: Delays expected as crews replace utility poles in State College

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
 4 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that delays are expected in State College as utility poles are being replaced.

Utility poles that were downed during Thursday night’s thunderstorm are being replaced by West Penn Power Company on Route 144 between Lower Georges Valley Road and Route 322 in Potter Township. Drivers may want to find an alternate route as traffic may be stopped for about 15 minutes at a time so cables can be drawn across the road, according to a press release from PennDOT.

Work is expected to be done by early Friday afternoon, PennDOT said.

#Penndot#Utility Poles#Urban Construction#West Penn Power Company
