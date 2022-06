I'm not the nightlife person I used to be. Must be the age thing. I tend to spend my evenings at home more often these days. Back in the day, you'd find me at a few of my favorite places that are no longer around, including Popeyes, Uncle Tony's, The Eclipse, and a few small neighborhood bars. The late 70s, 80s, and 90s were the decades you'd find me out at area bars and nightclubs the most.

1 DAY AGO