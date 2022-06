City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba sent a memo to city councilmembers on Tuesday, June 21 stating that the number of new employees in the budget was 37, not 61 as had been reported. However, the “City Manager’s Budget Message” in the “Recommended Budget 2022-2023” presented to the City Council in May under “Positions Additions (New and Mid-Year) has the total of “69.25.” At the June 14 work session, the revised budget presented by Jaiyeoba removed eight new Greensboro Police Department positions and the $960,000 to fund those positions from the GPD budget.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO