Zoo FM Is Moving to 96.9 FM!

You may have heard that Townsquare Media is going through some pretty big changes. Well, it’s true. We are excited to be adding the talented staff from Cherry Creek Media to our Townsquare Media team. As with any big change, especially in radio, sometimes that means moving to...
Yellowstone continues to film in Missoula and the surrounding areas, and that means they still need locals to appear as extras for a variety of different scenes. The stuff they need extras for varies from day to day, and jobs have been appearing pretty regularly on the Yellowstone Extras Casting Facebook page.
Who among us has not woken up in the middle of the night, stumbled around for a while, made their way to the freezer, and opened up some ice cream for a late night snack? I'm just saying, this is a pretty relatable story. A Bear Broke Into a Local...
Mee-Wow! A fabulous foursome of irresistible little fur balls made for a delightful edition of Take Me Home Tuesday. It was another visit from the Humane Society of Western Montana today. Jessie brought n four 7-week-old kittens. That is just a fraction of the number of kittens the Humane Society has waiting for forever homes like yours. Today, from abandonment to hope for a good life, we got to meet the "Kitten Construction Team."
In This Moment has announced a new tour kicking off this Summer/Fall, and they'll be coming close to Missoula, Montana so get your rock fist ready. Grammy Nominated rockers, In This Moment, are hitting the road with Nothing More and will be making a stop in Spokane, Washington as well as Great Falls, Montana. If you haven't ever seen H.A.M.B (Hot Ass Maria Brink), and her traveling carnival of misfits, this is definitely a show not to miss. Not to mention the absolute incredible energy openers, Nothing More, and what they bring to the table. I've been lucky enough to be in Rock Radio since the beginning of In This Moment and I can tell you the growth they have done musically and professionally is absolutely outstanding. Not to mention they are some of the nicest people in the rock world. If you get a chance to snag a meet and greet, it's well worth it. Check out the full tour dates below.
I feel like this is one of those headlines that will make people mad before they even read the article. "Missoula is one of the best-run cities in America???!!!," they'll angrily comment. "What about (blank) and (blank) and (blank), and don't get me started on (blank)!" If you're one of...
One of the sexiest parts of a Montana girl is that they don't always want to be treated like a princess. They like to get their hands dirty and play outside. Not to mention they are not afraid to "cuss like sailors" and outfish any man who wants to challenge them.
You may have noticed that downtown Missoula is seeing a ton of revitalization. It seems that every corner is either something brand new or an already established place getting a much-needed remodel. Regardless, downtown Missoula is looking fresh. Everywhere you turn, you can find boutiques filled with Montana-made products. Or...
It seems like only a few months ago that I would see just an occasional one of these here and there while driving in Missoula. But lately, BOOM! Like flowers in the springtime, they seem to be blooming everywhere. And while this is not a new awareness campaign, nor are its grass roots in Missoula, it appears our town, like so many others, is embracing the simple notion of stating the obvious and reminding motorists to be more courteous and conscientious. It's almost too simple, right?
Missoula’s wooly weed-eating friends are set to return this summer. Grazing animals can be used as an environmentally safe, low-cost, and effective way to keep noxious weeds like knapweed and leafy spurge from getting out of hand, so let's let these fluffy guys do their job. This means leave your dogs at home, please.
With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it is important to brush up on the dos and don’ts when it comes to fireworks in Missoula County. Dodd McDermott is the Deputy Fire Marshal at Missoula Rural Fire District and he has the answers. “Fireworks are legal in...
Looking for some fun, quality family time on the water to get the Father's Day weekend started? For a price that can't be beat?. All ages are invited to test out an excellent variety of paddle equipment this Saturday, June 18, at Frenchtown Pond State Park, just 15 miles west of Missoula. The Big Paddle event gets underway at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 3:00 p.m.
On June 17, 2022, a concerned citizen reported a slumped-over male in the driver seat of a non-moving vehicle near Southwest Higgins Avenue and Northview Drive. The male also had an “automatic rifle” on his lap. The same caller then reported the male had begun to drive away. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Are you gearing up for some fun stuff this summer? Maybe just having to wait it out until this unusually rainy June finally lets up?. Maybe you'll be spending the summer hanging out by the river. Maybe you'll be checking out some of Missoula's many hiking trails, or touring all of our breweries and restaurants. Maybe you'll do a road trip to Glacier or Yellowstone, or hang out on Flathead Lake.
An annual event that people all over western Montana look forward to attending has been snuffed out for the Fourth of July. Not only for its outstanding fireworks show just after dark, but all the other events that went into making it a fun family day. There's the Missoula City Band concert, food trucks and more. Lawn chairs, tailgates and blankets will need to find another place to roost Independence Day evening.
Are you the type of person that gets upset when your favorite grocery store changes the format of its aisles? For example, when the cereal aisle gets swapped with the canned goods aisle? I know I am. I spend so much time at the grocery store that I can almost shop with my eyes closed. But, the slightest change can throw my shopping trip completely out of whack.
There are a ton of terrific local comedians in the Missoula area, but for some reason, it's not often that we get a lot of big comic names coming through town. Recently we've had people like Kyle Kinane or Steve-O, which has been cool to see... although, on the flip side of things, Trevor Noah has been scheduled to play at the Adams Center since 2020 and just keeps delaying it on us.
After over two years of living with and under COVID-19, officials with Missoula County and the University of Montana have begun the 'COVID Documentation Project' to record for posterity the events and reactions to the pandemic for the benefit of future generations. KGVO News spoke with Missoula County Commissioner Dave...
The fine folks at Missoula Mugs have announced their probable return. Just as I was writing about the possible good news yesterday via the cryptic “goodbye?” message via the website, the creators abruptly updated the site once again with the following message:. ‘We're gonna level with you, Muggers:...
KGVO News was invited to a sit-down discussion with Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White on Tuesday who answered questions on a variety of public safety topics. The conversation started with a question on what the Missoula Police Department’s policy might be in the event of a school shooting incident, such as the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
