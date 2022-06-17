ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Empire State Weekly: Statewide primaries arrive

By Solomon Syed, Ryan Mott
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148rCc_0gECYVF800

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re discussing the latest polls on New York’s statewide primary races now that early voting has started. The early voting window for state and local races is open from June 18 to June 26. The actual date of the statewide primaries is June 28.

In a recent exclusive PIX11/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Gov. Kathy Hochul is heavily favored to win the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race and Congressman Lee Zeldin is favored to claim the Republican nomination. Gun violence and inflation remain top issues for voters of both parties, although there is disagreement about the underlying causes.

Exclusive poll: Hochul and Zeldin favored heading into primaries; guns and inflation remain top issues

This week the Siena Research institute also unveiled a new poll gauging voters’ opinions on the candidates and the key issues heading into the race. Solomon Syed is joined by Siena Research Pollster Steven Greenberg to break down the results and how Governor Hochul is fairing heading into the primary. “While Hochul’s favorability rating has remained largely consistent throughout the year – between 44% and 46% of voters have viewed her favorably every month – her job performance and re-elect ratings both dipped in April and have both bounced back this month to about where they were in March,” Greenberg said.

Poll: New Yorkers strongly support gun, abortion laws

To hear more about the results of the survey here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fqdI_0gECYVF800

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Governor signs John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act in Brooklyn. The governor explained how this will help further protect voters, especially people of color. “We are going to fight back against voter suppression, voter dillusion, intimidation, deception, and obstruction,” said Hochul. “We are providing more […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NEWS10 ABC

Texas GOP approves measure declaring Biden ‘was not legitimately elected’

(The Hill) – The Texas Republican Party adopted a new platform declaring that the 2020 election violated the Constitution and President Biden “was not legitimately elected.”. The Texas GOP adopted the 40-page platform at its biennial convention in Houston, which concluded this weekend. “We reject the certified results...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
NEWS10 ABC

Biden considering gas tax holiday

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA. Pres. Joe Biden said Monday that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. “Yes, I’m considering it,”...
DELAWARE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

New Yorker confirmed as 2nd American death in Ukraine war

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of State confirmed the second American has died in the war in Ukraine. Stephen Zabielski was born in Amsterdam, New York, according to his obituary in The Recorder. The 53-year-old died Sunday, May 15 while fighting the war in Ukraine in the...
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Election State#Empire State Weekly#Pix11 Emerson College#Hill#Democratic#Republican#Siena Research Institute#New Yorkers
NEWS10 ABC

State Department: Second American killed in Ukraine

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of State confirmed the second American has died in the war in Ukraine. Stephen Zabielski was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., according to his obituary in The Recorder. The 53-year-old died Sunday, May 15th while fighting the war in Ukraine in the village...
AMSTERDAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NEWS10 ABC

Greenwich identifies water system leak

The Village of Greenwich Department of Public Works has released an update regarding a leak in the village water system. As of Monday evening, the leak has been located - but village residents should still take caution.
GREENWICH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy