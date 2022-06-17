ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

St. Jude bonus prize Jeep fitted with custom kit

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
Winners will be drawn for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in less than two weeks. Prizes include a brand new home, worth almost $500 thousand, and several others, including a customized 2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport.

The Jeep is courtesy of Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Tulsa, and they gave people the chance to vote on how to customize the bonus prize in this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

An offroad kit won by a landslide, worth $10 thousand.

Newly installed features include 35-inch tires with a lot of tread, a two-inch Mopar lift, a roof rack and 5-inch LED light bar that goes around the top of the Jeep.

It also has a new steel bumper with LED fog lights and a wench for towing.

With the new additions, the Jeep is estimated to be worth about $50 thousand.

The winner of the Jeep and all other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners will be drawn in a live broadcast on Sunday, June 26, starting at 6 a.m.

The last weekend to check out the St. Jude Dream Home is Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

