Corrine Brown tells Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez she’s ‘moving forward’ ahead of run for Congress

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE — Embattled former congresswoman Corrine Brown spoke with Action News Jax anchor Dawn Lopez Friday following news that Brown is attempting to make a political comeback.

The conversation comes ahead of a debate schedule next Tuesday in Orlando. We asked Brown how she will handle criticisms from opponents, who will use her yearslong legal challenges against her.

She said people can take jabs, but she has the political background to validate running for congress again. “That’s a past, a history. And I’m moving forward,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t be happy just laying around in the Bahamas. I wanna continue to work. To serve. It’s a calling.”

Brown says the bottom line is that she has unfinished business in Washington to help the people of Florida.

