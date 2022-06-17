ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Evans Is Ready for His Own ‘Lightyear’ Ride at Disneyland: ‘That’s the Dream’ (Video)

By Drew Taylor
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Co-star Keke Palmer, meanwhile, tells TheWrap she has a different suggestion for a ”Lightyear“-themed attraction. Is Disney big enough for two Buzz Lightyear rides? Chris Evans sure hopes so. The star of the new Pixar film “Lightyear” couldn’t contain his excitement when TheWrap asked him if he...

www.thewrap.com

