Ponchatoula, LA

FNF: Trey Willie ready for any challenges in first year as Ponchatoula head coach

By Richie Mills
 4 days ago

PONCHATOULA, La. — Tangipahoa Parish is the place where Trey Willie was born and raised.

It’s where he played both high school and college football.

After 3 years as the Green Wave offensive coordinator, it’s a place where he is now the head football coach at Ponchatoula High School.

“I’ve been here my whole life. Played little league baseball, college football and coaching here every year it’s a blessing because I know a lot of the people around here and you want to do good things for this parish. This is the biggest school in the parish and the biggest challenge because you play some of the best schools in the state,” says Ponchatoula head football coach Trey Willie.

Challenges are what Willie faces in year one at Ponchatoula, taking over for mentor Hank Tierney who in 2021 led the Green Wave to a state runner-up finish in Class 5A.

“It’s a blessing but it’s actually some big shoes to fill. A lot of people have high expectations for our football program and rightfully so because you’re following one of the greatest high school coaches in the state of Louisiana”

This fall, Ponchatoula replaces its head coach, 3 assistant coaches and 18 starters from last year’s team, several of which went on to play college football.

On offense, Ponchatoula returns quarterback Nolan Tribble.

On defense, the Green Wave returns young, key members of a talented front seven.

Ponchatoula may seem down, but in terms of talent, they’re never out of it.

“Just seeing the group of kids that come through Ponchatoula every four or five years that you get you can have a really special team. We feel like if we continue to stay on the blueprint and stay the course that our guys will continue to get stronger, get better and we’ll be able to compete every year,” says Willie.

The fall of 2022 will mark Trey Willie’s tenth year at Ponchatoula High School.

