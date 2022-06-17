ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for the littlest kids: what the data say

By Cassandra Willyard, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moderna and Pfizer shots are hard to compare, so researchers and parents have lingering questions. You have full access to this article via your institution. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency authorization to COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five and younger. Assuming the Centers for Disease...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Nature.com

Malignant lesions of the caruncle

Caruncle malignancy is rare, but signs of disease can be easily missed by both patients and clinicians. There is significant potential for significant morbidity and even mortality from delayed diagnosis and treatment. Clinical features of primary malignant cancer include rapid growth, pigment deposition, ulcerated surface and bleeding. Malignant diagnoses include lymphoproliferative disease, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, sebaceous carcinoma and malignant melanoma. Increased pigmentation is associated with melanoma, yellow coloured deposition with sebaceous carcinoma and a salmon-pink hue with lymphoproliferative disease. Treatment involves excision with margin control which may necessitate exenteration. Metastases to cervical and preauricular lymph nodes has been reported.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The perceptions and attitudes of qualified dental therapists towards a diagnostic role in the provision of paediatric dental care

Objectives This study explored the perceptions and attitudes of qualified UK dental therapists (DTs) to act in a diagnostic role in the dental care of paediatric patients. Methods A mixed methods study. An electronic questionnaire was sent out to the members of associations and closed social networking groups for qualified DTs across the UK. The questionnaire explored the training, clinical experience and working practices of the participants and measured their agreements with applicable statements using Likert scale scores. Semi-structured interviews were also undertaken to explore how UK DTs perceived a diagnostic role for them and what barriers and facilitators they experienced.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Gender inequality infiltrates the in silico modeling world

Gender inequality has been the unspoken truth, rampant for centuries. Although a deep-rooted cultural mindset, the inequality has reverse-translated from society into the way we study and practice science, and more currently, into the computational modeling world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over the decades,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Omicron
Nature.com

Post-operative radioactive iodine administration in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer

Radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment is used in patients with thyroid cancer to treat disease and to eradicate normal thyroid remnants. Routine post-operative administration of RAI is no longer indicated in patients with low risk thyroid cancer and might instead be used selectively in patients with a post-operative high serum level of thyroglobulin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Postnatal fluid balance "“ it's time to pay attention

Fluid and electrolyte management is a critical aspect in the care of premature infants, particular in the first week after birth. The recently publication article by Valentine et al. builds upon over 40 years of literature examining associations between fluid balance and outcomes in preterm infants [1]. This secondary analysis of the Preterm Erythropoietin Neuroprotection Trial utilized a large cohort of infants born at <28 weeks of gestation to evaluate associations between maximal weight loss (MWL) and total fluid administration in the first week of life and relevant clinical outcomes [1, 2]. Their findings suggest MWL of 5"“15% is optimal in the first 7 days after birth (compared to >15% MWL), being specifically associated with lower odds of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC; aOR 0.49, 95% CI 0.25"“0.98). Additionally, TFA"‰>"‰150"‰ml/kg/day was associated with increased odds of NEC (aOR 3.22, 95% CI 1.40"“7.42) and surgically treated patent ductus arteriosus (aOR 2.14, 95% CI 1.10"“4.15).
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Stable inheritance of H3.3-containing nucleosomes during mitotic cell divisions

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30298-4, published online 06 May 2022. In this article the author name Zhiguo Zhang was incorrectly written as Zhiguo Zhaang. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Xiaowei Xu, Shoufu Duan. Authors and Affiliations. Institute for Cancer Genetics, Columbia...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ca-mediated mitochondrial inner membrane permeabilization induces cell death independently of Bax and Bak

The ability of mitochondria to buffer a rapid rise in cytosolic Ca2+ is a hallmark of proper cell homeostasis. Here, we employed m-3M3FBS, a putative phospholipase C (PLC) agonist, to explore the relationships between intracellular Ca2+ imbalance, mitochondrial physiology, and cell death. m-3M3FBS induced a potent dose-dependent Ca2+ release from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), followed by a rise in intra-mitochondrial Ca2+. When the latter exceeded the organelle buffering capacity, an abrupt mitochondrial inner membrane permeabilization (MIMP) occurred, releasing matrix contents into the cytosol. MIMP was followed by cell death that was independent of Bcl-2 family members and inhibitable by the intracellular Ca2+ chelator BAPTA-AM. Cyclosporin A (CsA), capable of blocking the mitochondrial permeability transition (MPT), completely prevented cell death induced by m-3M3FBS. However, CsA acted upstream of mitochondria by preventing Ca2+ release from ER stores. Therefore, loss of Ca2+ intracellular balance and mitochondrial Ca2+ overload followed by MIMP induced a cell death process that is distinct from Bcl-2 family-regulated mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization (MOMP). Further, the inhibition of cell death by CsA or its analogues can be independent of effects on the MPT.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GLP1-mediated gut"“brain neural circuit controls appetite suppression

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. An inter-organ neural circuit involving enteric neurons in the small intestine and stomach that ultimately connect to the brain controls appetite suppression, according to new research in mice. The sensorimotor circuit was delineated in a series of experiments and was mediated by local actions of the gut peptide glucagon-like peptideÂ 1 (GLP1). "GLP1, rather than acting as a circulating endocrine hormone, signals through a neuronal network that involves lower gut enteric neurons all the way to the appetite centres in the brain that control the cranial muscles that execute feeding," explains author Ivan de Araujo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy