FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for the littlest kids: what the data say

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO