QuikTrip opens first Colorado location

Tulsa, OK

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
Tulsa-based QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone, a town just north of Denver, Thursday.

In addition to Colorado, QuikTrip said announced plans last year to open locations in three more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama.

Also last year, QuikTrip announced plans for its first Oklahoma City location along I-35 near Frontier City amusement park.

QT now has 944 stores in 16 states, said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communication manager for the company.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

