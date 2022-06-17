ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls Police ask public for help in locating missing woman

By KWLM-NEWS
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

(Redwood Falls, MN)--The Redwood Falls Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating 25 year-old Lynnaya...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Lester Prairie Police search for missing 15 year-old girl

(Lester Prairie, MN)-- The Lester Prairie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year-old Cheyenne Cadena. She was last seen at her residence on June 17 possibly wearing sweatpants or jeans with a crop top and a black sweatshirt prior to leaving. She wears black rimmed glasses and has a nose and belly button piercing. It is unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle with friends. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of 15 year-old Cheyenne Cadena, please contact the Lester Prairie Police Department at 320-864-1359.
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County drowning victims identified

(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the men who died in the Minnesota River over the weekend. Officials say the body of 48-year-old Matthew James Wrobleski of Willmar was found caught in a log jam between Morton and Franklin Sunday afternoon. And 19-year-old Lance Edward Scheer of Redwood Falls drowned while swimming with family members near Vicksburg County Park, south of Renville, Sunday afternoon. Both incidents remain under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Drowns in Minnesota River, Another Body Found Caught in Logjam

The remains of two males were taken from the Minnesota River on Sunday, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, who were engaged in separate events. The victims’ names have not been revealed, and the cases are still being investigated. The sheriff’s office got a 911 call regarding...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Granite Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Redwood Falls, MN
City
Granite Falls, MN
Redwood Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday

RENVILLE COUNTY -- It was a tragic day on the Minnesota River Sunday as two people died in separate incidents in Renville County.Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said crews recovered a man's body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Investigators are trying to figure out how he died.Around 5:20 p.m., officials got a 911 call about a young male drowning near Vicksburg County Park. The sheriff's office said he was swimming with his family when he began to struggle and went underwater. Emergency responders searched for about two hours before finding him. They tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Neither victim has been publicly identified.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

State patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in crash near Minneota

(Minneota MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was involved in a Saturday night crash that injured a Minneota man. The state patrol says at 7:21 p.m. 51-year-old Leon High was traveling southbound on Highway 68 at 180th Avenue, southeast of Minneota when his car left the road, hit the ditch and rolled. High was taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MINNEOTA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mn
willmarradio.com

Large shed burns north of Blomkest

(Blomkest MN-) Fire crews spent several hours in the near 100 degree heat yesterday battling a shed fire in southern Kandiyohi County. Fire departments from Blomkest, Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi, Raymond and Prinsburg battled the fire about 2 miles north of Blomkest. The fire call came in around 9 a.m., and when fire crews arrived, the shed was fully engulfed in flames, and within minutes, the roof caved in. The fire was located in the 16 thousand block of 15th Street Northeast. No information on the fire is available at this time.
BLOMKEST, MN
willmarradio.com

Two weekend drownings investigated in Renville County

(Renville MN-) Father's Day Sunday turned tragic in Renville County as officials investigated two drownings in the Minnesota River. Just before 3 p.m. the sheriff's department got a 911 call from a person who found a body caught in a log jam on the river between Morton and Franklin. Deputies and the DNR responded, located and recovered the body of an adult male, which was transported to The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine the identification and cause and manner of death.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Police Searching for Granite Falls Woman

GRANITE FALLS -- The Redwood Falls Police Department is asking for help. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Lynnaya Williamson. She was last seen on foot in the early morning of June 11th. She was wearing a red jacket, black shirt, and carrying a tan backpack. She has a piercing on each cheek. She does have ties to the Twin Cities Metro area.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
willmarradio.com

Fires destroy house near Cosmos, damage house in Dassel

(Dassel MN-) Fire destroyed a house near Cosmos Saturday afternoon and damaged a house near Dassel Sunday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 5:39 p.m. Saturday they received a report of a house fire in the 58000 block of 129th Street in Cedar Mills Township. Deputies and the Cosmos, Hutchinson and Litchfield Fire Departments responded to the scene. The home was a total loss and no injuries were reported. It is believed the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical wires. The home is owned by 94-year-old Eva Miller of Cosmos.
COSMOS, MN
willmarradio.com

Court appearance Tuesday for woman accused of stabbing patient in a Morris group home

(Morris MN-) A court appearance is slated for today for a 24-year-old Circle Pines woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another woman in the face, back and torso at a group home in Morris. 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Stevens County Court. Police records say Nazarian was working overnight at a group home February 13th, taking care of a woman described as a vulnerable adult, when Nazarian allegedly began stabbing the other woman in the face, neck and stomach. Nazarian then reportedly also cut her own neck. Her victim called police who arrived and found both Nazarian and the victim covered in blood. Both were taken to the hospital. In addition to stab wounds, the victim also suffered broken vertabra in her back.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

"No wake zone" lifted from Lake George

(Spicer MN-) The final "no wake" restriction in Kandiyohi County has been lifted. Restrictions were placed on several lakes after heavy rains in May raised lake and stream levels. The restrictions were lifted on all but Lake George last week, and now that restriction has been lifted by Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Three arrested, drugs seized in Willmar drug bust Monday

(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and drugs and cash were seized in a drug bust in Willmar yesterday. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force, says at 2:21 p.m. Monday police received a report of possible drug dealing from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Willmar High Rise in the 300 Block of Northwest 7th Street. Police searched the man's car and found 24.6 grams of methamphetamine, scales, several small baggies and $1500 in cash. The driver was arrested for 1st Degree Drug Sales and Drug Possession Within a Public Housing Zone.
WILLMAR, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Drug task force seeking assistance in locating wanted Mankato man

Jason Lee Martin, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is seeking assistance in locating a wanted Mankato man. Jason Lee Martin, 34, has a number of warrants for his arrest, including burglary, firearm possession, identity theft, and drug possession. Martin was allegedly discovered...
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Litchfield man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses near high school

A Litchfield man, Cody Duane Mayer, age 29, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses from a Redwood Falls traffic stop. According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2021, a Redwood Falls police officer stopped a vehicle on Cook Street, near Redwood Valley High School. The officer had noted the vehicle had a cracked windshield within the driver’s view, and burnt out brake light.
LITCHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar Fest Schedule 2022

9:00 am – coffee with the Candidates at the Goodness Coffee House. 2:00 pm – Senior Ambassador Coronation at Willmar Community Center. 3:30 pm – Queen’s Splash at the Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center. 4:30 PM - Royalty Ride with BikeWillmar and Willmar Bikes. 6 pm –...
WILLMAR, MN

