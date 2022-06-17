ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rangers vs. Tigers prediction: Take the over in Detroit

By Action Network
 4 days ago

The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers will play the second of a three-game series Friday, and we’re expecting runs in the Motor City.

The visiting Rangers will send Jon Gray to the mound and the Tigers will counter with Tarik Skubal.

With each starting pitcher, there’s reasons to be concerned in this matchup.

Gray has struggled recently in starts away from home. He has allowed 13 earned runs in his last four, and in eight road starts this season is allowing an opponent batting average of .327 with an OPS approaching .700, a record of 0-3 and a 5.26 ERA.

Skubal has allowed an opponent batting average of .348 and has an OPS of .883 in his last two starts.

The Rangers’ offense has performed better against left-handed pitchers.

This season, Texas has a higher batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS against lefties.

It is striking out nearly half as many times on average against left-handers. This is also a Tigers offense that performs significantly better at home. They have a batting average 0.2 points higher and an OPS 0.35 points higher than their season-long outputs.

The play : Rangers-Tigers Over 7.5 runs.

