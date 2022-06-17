ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police looking drive-by shooting suspect

By KOKH STAFF
okcfox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need help to identify a shooter from a...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Norman police arrest two after suspicious activity call

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were arrested in Norman after a call for suspicious activity. Norman police said the call came in just after 5 a.m. on Friday. Police said the suspicious activity was at an apartment complex and a vehicle description provided by the caller matched that of a vehicle in recent catalytic converter thefts.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Woman drives car into Oklahoma City nail salon

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crashed into a nail salon in south Oklahoma City Saturday morning. This happened at Shiny Nail, near 82nd and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say an elderly woman drove her vehicle into the storefront, injuring two people. Information about the people hurt and the driver's condition have not been released.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Norman police looking for 16-year-old last seen on June 15

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are looking for leads in finding a missing 16-year-old who they say might be "at-risk." Chloe Hummingbird Kendall was last seen on June 15. She's described as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies battle fire at building in Bethany overnight

BETHANY, Okla. — Overnight, multiple agencies worked to extinguish a building that caught fire in Bethany. The fire occurred near Northwest 27th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon all responded to battle the smoke and flames that could be seen high into the night sky. Crews...

Comments / 0

Community Policy