Juneteenth events around Las Vegas valley

By Linsey Lewis
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas and the city of North Las Vegas will both observe the federal Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20. City Hall in both cities will be closed along with most city offices and it will be a holiday for city workers.

Along with observing Juneteenth on Monday, the Las Vegas Valley has been honoring the holiday this past week and has an array of citywide cultural activities and attractions planned for the weekend.

On Thursday, the city of North Las Vegas had its second annual commemoration of Juneteenth with a celebration and flag raising ceremony at the North Las Vegas City Hall. The celebration had a program and performances in City Council Chambers before moving outside for the raising of the Juneteenth Flag in front of City Hall.

If you are looking for a way to spend your Juneteenth weekend check out some of these events!

  • June 17: “Juneteenth in the 106” at the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Juneteenth in the 106 celebrates African-American culture and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans through art, performances, black-owned businesses and various community partners. Celebrations will include hands-on activities facilitated by artists, tabling opportunities for local businesses, arts and crafts, performances, social services and cultural organizations. For more information go to Clark County, NV (clarkcountynv.gov)
  • June 18:  DISCOVERY Children’s Museum Juneteenth Celebration 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • DISCOVERY Children’s Museum Juneteenth Celebration will kick off the event with a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by a special performance from Culture Shock. Be sure to stick around for their ongoing special programming throughout the day. For more information go to Juneteenth Celebration (discoverykidslv.org)
  • June 18: 21st Anniversary of the Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival at The Expo at World Market Center. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • This live indoor event, brought to you by Rainbow Dreams Educational Foundation and co-hosted by Ward 5 City Councilman Cedric Crear, will be free to the general public and will feature delicious tastes of the city, amazing live performances by talented local artists as well as established entertainers, important messages from community leaders, a marketplace featuring more than 50 vendors, and much more. For more information and to register to attend go to Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival – The Event. The Experience. The Journey. (june19lv.com)
  • June 18 & 19: Henderson Juneteenth Festival 2022 at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center (Saturday) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Water Street Plaza (Sunday) 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • June 19: Poetry, Paint, and Potions at Raw Remedies 7 p.m.

