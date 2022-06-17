Agenda for the June 21 Redwood Falls City Council meeting

A graveside service for Ellsworth Hengel, 87, of Lamberton, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lamberton. Ellsworth was born on January 10, 1935, in Lamberton, to Anton and Gertrude (Schmid) Hengel. He grew up on the family farm outside of Lamberton, which he eventually took over from his grandparents. Ellsworth worked the land around the farm, in addition to driving a milk truck for local farmers. He enjoyed driving, especially to Ruby’s Café in Springfield, where he often received free dessert. Ellsworth enjoyed visiting with people, telling stories, and Swisher Sweet Cigars. He moved from the trailer on the farm to Wabasso Heritage Apartments and then to Valley View Manor in 2019.

