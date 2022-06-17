ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

Agenda for the June 21 Redwood Falls City Council meeting

 4 days ago

Audience Participation (10-minute time limit for items not on the agenda) Approve Block Party Request – The Circle of Healing. Approve Block Party Request – Redwood Alliance Church. Scheduled Public...

Detour for Hwy 19 Redwood Falls bridge project begins June 24

Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. A temporary detour for the Highway 19 bridge project in Redwood Falls begins Friday, June 24. The detour is necessary to allow concrete to cure and the bridge should reopen to traffic Monday, June 27. Reopening of the bridge depends on weather conditions and the curing process.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
William “Dick” O’Callaghan

William “Dick” O’Callaghan age 92, of Springfield, MN, died on June 9, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MN
Two die in separate Renville County Minnesota River drowning incidents Sunday

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in two separate incidents that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, on the Minnesota River. First, at approximately 2:58 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam on the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton, MN. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota DNR. The body of an adult male was located and recovered. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of the death.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
June S. Haug

June S. Haug age 94, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on June 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Funeral Service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sleepy Eye, MN, on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:30...
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Litchfield man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses near high school

A Litchfield man, Cody Duane Mayer, age 29, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses from a Redwood Falls traffic stop. According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2021, a Redwood Falls police officer stopped a vehicle on Cook Street, near Redwood Valley High School. The officer had noted the vehicle had a cracked windshield within the driver’s view, and burnt out brake light.
LITCHFIELD, MN
Lance E. Scheer

Lance E. Scheer, age 19 of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at CentraCare Redwood Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Upper Shelter in Ramsey Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Anna Hilda Hacker

Anna Hilda Hacker, age 97, of Fairfax passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Fairfax with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation...
FAIRFAX, MN
Dale Peter Zetah

Dale Peter Zetah, age 77, of Renville, died Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at his home in Renville. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. at JJ Bar in Danube. A private family burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, Minnesota.
RENVILLE, MN
George Henry Kluver

George Henry Kluver, age 91, of Renville, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the services at the church in Renville.
RENVILLE, MN
Ellsworth Hengel

A graveside service for Ellsworth Hengel, 87, of Lamberton, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lamberton. Ellsworth was born on January 10, 1935, in Lamberton, to Anton and Gertrude (Schmid) Hengel. He grew up on the family farm outside of Lamberton, which he eventually took over from his grandparents. Ellsworth worked the land around the farm, in addition to driving a milk truck for local farmers. He enjoyed driving, especially to Ruby’s Café in Springfield, where he often received free dessert. Ellsworth enjoyed visiting with people, telling stories, and Swisher Sweet Cigars. He moved from the trailer on the farm to Wabasso Heritage Apartments and then to Valley View Manor in 2019.
LAMBERTON, MN

