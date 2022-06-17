ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Save Big On Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Preorders For A Limited Time

By Jon Bitner
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes doesn’t launch until June 24, but folks looking to reserve a copy today can take advantage of a great preorder deal. When using promo code GSFWRIOS at Daily Steals, you can snag Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for just $49, down from its usual price of...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Review – Wars With Friends

With each new release from Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force, the word "Warriors" gets further away from the word "Dynasty". The Musou action genre it created, where you play as an ultra powerful soldier against an army of hundreds, is borrowing more and more from the franchises it licenses story and characters from. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity looked and even sometimes felt like Breath of the Wild. Persona 5 Strikers (which lacks "Warriors" in the title, but is a Musou game) played like an extension of Persona 5, but with a different combat style. This trend among Omega Force’s games is a positive one, as you can only press the Y button so many times before you want to do something different. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes offers perhaps the most opportunity to entertain yourself outside of comboing through thousands of enemies that the studio has released yet thanks to its Fire Emblem: Three Houses-inspired content between missions. The result is a better-paced, more interesting experience than previous Omega Force games, but one that is still very much a Musou game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

This Classic Sci-Fi Game Is Free On PC For A Limited Time

The Summer Sale at GOG continues to rage on, with hundreds of games listed with steep price cuts. If you’re looking for a free game, however, you’ll want to swing by before June 23 to pick up a complimentary copy of Flashback--a retro sci-fi game that typically costs ten bucks.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members

Amazon Prime Day will officially run from July 12 through July 13, but Prime members can already take advantage of a wonderful deal courtesy of Prime Gaming. As part of Amazon's recently announced Start Freeloading promotion, 25 free games are up for grabs for Prime members starting today, June 21. Even more free games will be available during Prime Day, including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
#Fire Emblem Warriors#Preorder#Video Game#Edelgard Dimitri#Eshop#Switch
Gamespot

Celebrate Your Love Of Pokemon With A Ton Of Cool Merch

Pokemon is bigger than ever these days, and with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coming later this year, now's a great time to add some pocket monster color to your home. The options are almost as big as the current Pokedex, as these days you can pick up Pokemon carrying cases for your Switch, fashionable T-Shirts of your favorite critter, and even model kits that you can build on a relaxing rainy day.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

World's First PS5 Slim Console Is Real Thanks To A YouTuber

The PlayStation 5 is the biggest console that Sony has made to date, but one intrepid fan has managed to considerably shrink the device down to a much slimmer size. DIY YouTuber Matt Perks took on the challenge to downsize the PS5, eventually creating a console that is just under an inch in height and utilizes some ingenious design to reach this sleeker form factor.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Teases A Terminator Collab For Season 4

Call of Duty has seen a lot of major Hollywood collaborations over the last few years, including horror movie icons like Billy the Puppet and Leatherface, and most recently, the Godzilla and King Kong monsterverse crossover for Vanguard and Warzone. Now, it seems the Terminator could be popping up for Call of Duty Season 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fall Guys Free for All Season Pass Trailer

It's a Free for All in the Blunderdome, so plunge in with style! Grab the Season Pass now to get a jump start with some snazzy new costumes and other unlockables.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Save Big On Sonic Origins Preorders Ahead Of Launch This Week

Sonic Origins releases this Thursday, June 23, for consoles and PC. If you're a PC player interested in the collection (perhaps to play on Steam Deck?), Fanatical is offering a stellar preorder deal until launch. The deal drops the price of Sonic Origins to $30.79, which is more than 20% off the game's list price of $40. Alternatively, you can preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition for $34.64, which is a roughly $10 discount as well. As an added bonus, you'll also get a free gift with your purchase thanks to Fanatical's Red Hot Sale.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile - Glacial Games Arsenal Drop Guide

Apex Legends Mobile launched a new battle pass last week, and with it came a familiar face: Loba, a fashion-focused thief whose arrival was accompanied by an icy new cosmetics collection called Glacial Games. Glacial Games is the latest Arsenal Drop to hit the mobile battle royale's in-game store since Cold Snap went live.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Ubisoft Summer Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Game Deals

Ubisoft’s gigantic Summer Sale is now live, offering huge price cuts on some of the studio's most popular games. The event runs until July 6, and until then you’ll find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Extraction, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more at some of their best prices of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Awakening Collection Event: Everything You Can Get

This week's Apex Legends patch has brought a wide selection changes to the game, including balance updates for legends and weapons, a limited-time return of the fan-favorite Control mode, and Lifeline's first town takeover. Even more, it introduces the brand new Awakening Collection Event--bringing with it plenty of new cosmetics for fans to pick up and a final reward of Valkyrie's heirloom--and a reward tracker full of extra goodies to earn. Here's everything you can get during the event.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best PS Vita Games Of All Time

The PS Vita remains one of the best handheld game consoles of ever. This is in large part due to its stellar design that was forward-thinking and premium in almost every way. The original Vita model even had an OLED screen--long before the Switch OLED existed. Sadly, it was probably a tad too pricey, and it didn't catch on like Sony's PSP had before it. As a result, the Vita had a short lifecycle and a small library of games. That said, the Vita had a great library of games, regardless. It also had the benefit of supporting remote play on PS4, which was effectively a smaller scale version of Xbox Cloud Gaming. We still have a lot of love for the Vita all these years later, so we decided to round up the best PS Vita games of all time (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Starfield - Everything to Know

Here's everything you need to know about Starfield. Announced back in 2018, Starfield is Bethesda's first new intellectual property in 25 years, and as such, there is a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming project--and perhaps just as many questions. In an attempt to answer at least a few of them and help you keep up to date with what's going on with Starfield, we've compiled everything we know about the game so far.
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy