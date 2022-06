Miles Whitaker Lowe, 81, of Monticello, passed away June 18, 2022. He was born January 23, 1941, in Drew County to the late James Vernon Lowe and Naomi Whitaker Lowe. He was a retired Drew Central school teacher and farmer and a Methodist. Miles loved to travel, trout and crappie fish and visit with his friends at the LA McGehee Men’s Club Coffee Club.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO