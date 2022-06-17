ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cryptocurrency Flow Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 5.24% to $1.44. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 38.0% loss, moving from $2.3 to its current...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $4M Of 2 Penny Stocks

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 5,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $101,945,481 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3A6uuecAdVwPAwLRnrSX7gF9FGc7kgrEVP. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil XOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $108.77 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $90.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

2,190 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 2,190.31 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,556,875, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,167.36), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Algoma Steel Gr Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Algoma Steel Gr ASTL. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Friday, Algoma Steel Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With DocuSign Stock Today?

DocuSign Inc DOCU shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced that CEO Dan Springer is stepping down. DocuSign chairman Mary Agnes "Maggie" Wilderotter has been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately, to help the senior executive team drive improved execution in all phases of the company's business. The company also announced that Pete Solvik has been appointed lead independent director.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Canadian Cannabis Sales Continue To Rebound In April, Here's Why

Cannabis sales in Canada seem to be recovering after another month of improvement. New data from Statistics Canada revealed that cannabis sales in April improved 25.8% year-over-year reaching CA$ 372.4 million ($286.5 million), reports New Cannabis Ventures. Sales growth, according to the outlet, can be attributed to an increase in...
RETAIL
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Precision BioSciences DTIL shares moved upwards by 70.5% to $2.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. Precision BioSciences's trading volume hit 3.8 million shares by close, accounting for 474.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.3 million. Quotient QTNT shares moved upwards by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With MicroStrategy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy