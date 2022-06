Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Montoursville man’s attempts to get theft charges against him dropped backfired when he harassed the store manager to the point that additional charges were filed. State police at Selinsgrove say Ronald C. Aderhold Jr., 40, repeatedly called a store manager at Walmart in Monroe Township on June 11 asking to negotiate theft charges previously filed against him. Misdemeanor retail theft charges had been filed against Aderhold after he allegedly underrang items at the store on April 28, according to the affidavit...

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO