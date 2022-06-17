Putnam to see $10M in project cash after governor approval

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH DAVID MICKESH, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Joseph David Mickesh, deceased, whose date of death was May 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control Prevention has now given the green light to COVID vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years old, and doses are shipping out across the country. Florida is the only state in the nation not to pre-order the shots. On...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For many, homeownership can seem unattainable especially in this economy. Two local organizations are teaming up to teach people how to be homeowners and help them with their down payment. Northside Coalition President Ben Frazier says they’ve received more applications than they can fund. The...
Despite scooping up high-profile endorsements, Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is keeping a studiously low profile. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters picked up another key endorsement Friday from the only other Republican in the race. JSO Chief of Special Events Mat Nemeth announced he was dropping out of the Aug. 23 special election and endorsing Waters.
Jazz music rang out from Palatka Junior-Senior High School on Saturday afternoon as food trucks cooked up soul food, sweets and specialty foods to celebrate Juneteenth. The second annual event celebrated Black slaves in Texas learning June 19, 1865, that slavery in the United States had ended. “I am at...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – This week, the shelves were well-stocked at the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs. But as its director, Wynema Lovell explains, it can be hit or miss these days. “Last week, or the week before, it was sad in here, it was so empty,” Lovell...
Sulzbacher is beginning the final phase of its move out of Downtown. Established in 1995 at 611 E. Adams St., the nonprofit provider of emergency and transitional services for homeless people is rezoning property near Walgreen Road and Interstate 95 in North Jacksonville. When the rezoning to planned unit development...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Juneteenth is recognized as the end of slavery in the U.S. and just became a federal holiday last year. Jacksonville residents had plenty of events to attend throughout the weekend to celebrate the holiday. One of the popular events in the area is the Melanin Market,...
Road project updates are given each Monday. Check back next week for new updates.Clay County Government. Two new roadway projects are underway in Clay County with both beginning this week. One along Pine Ridge Parkway in Middleburg and the second happening along with Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.
As covid infections from the Omicron-21 variant continue to rise in Flagler County, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration were issuing conflicting statements about ordering vaccines for children under 5. DeSantis and his administration aggressively derided the option on Thursday, then backtracked somewhat on Friday. Last week the Flagler County...
The White House and the state of Florida are duking it out on a national stage over the access to vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years old. The vaccine just got approved by the FDA Friday and is already shipping out to all states, with one exception: Florida.
Health officials in Clay County have issued another warning about harmful blue-green algae toxins in the water. The alert is for Swimming Pen Creek-Whitey’s Fish Camp. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is responsible for taking water samples. The sample that alerted them to the problem was taken on June 9.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The USDA National Retail Report shows the price of beef is up 15% from this time last year. Adam Fehrenbacher owns a butcher shop in Gainesville and he said he has had to raise the prices of meat because of inflation and higher transportation costs. “A...
State Sen. Dennis Baxley offered a hopeful message at a pro-life rally Saturday morning in The Villages. “We’re winning,” the Republican told a crowd assembled at Lake Sumter Landing. The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be poised to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former congresswoman and convicted felon are ready to run again. Corrine Brown has thrown her hat in the ring for Congress. She lost her job representing the Jacksonville area, but now she has returned — this time running for a congressional seat in the Orlando area.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Monday is a federal holiday as we celebrate Juneteenth, and with scorching temperatures, the beach was extra busy. Lifeguards were warning people to be careful. In Jacksonville Beach, they were flying red flags because of a high risk for rip currents. There were also purple...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A woman drowned Saturday evening after she was caught in a rip current on Florida's east coast. The 68-year-old from Cocoa Beach went out into an unguarded area of the beach around 8 p.m. when she and other people began to struggle in the water, according to WKMG-TV, citing the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
