ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jake Clarke-Salter makes QPR switch after Chelsea release

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnPOJ_0gECTDCz00

Jake Clarke-Salter said he was “over the moon” after joining QPR on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old defender joins the club on a free transfer following his release by Chelsea, having had previous loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham and Coventry.

He told the QPR website: “I am over the moon, it’s a permanent deal and it’s time for me to settle down and progress in my career.

“It’s totally different to a loan move because this is my home and I am fully focused on doing great things with this club.

“This is a big step for me and one I am totally ready for.”

Former England Under-21 captain Clarke-Salter is manager Michael Beale’s first signing of the summer and the pair have previously worked together earlier in the defender’s development.

“I’m delighted that Jake has signed for our club,” Beale told the club website.

“The work behind the scenes to recruit him has been excellent from everyone involved. He is a player that was identified very quickly as one that we feel is a great fit and we are very happy he chose to sign for QPR as he was a player that had a lot of options this summer.

“He is a player that I really enjoyed working with, and that relationship and connection we have is a big reason for wanting him here at QPR.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ross County sign midfielder Yan Dhanda from Swansea

Ross County have made their first two signings of the summer with the captures of Yan Dhanda from Swansea and Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi. Midfielder Dhanda, 23, is a former England youth international who began at West Brom and then spent five years on Liverpool’s books before joining Swansea in 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Trent Boult to move on and start third Test against England with ‘blank canvas’

Trent Boult is ready to move on from his chastening experience at the hands of Jonny Bairstow and embrace a “blank canvas” in this week’s series finale against England. Boult was in the thick of things at Trent Bridge when the second LV= Insurance Test slipped through the Black Caps’ fingers, repeatedly smashed into the stands as Bairstow embarked on an outrageous display of ball-striking.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Uk#Bristol Rovers#Vitesse
newschain

Stoke sign midfielder Josh Laurent on three-year deal

Stoke have signed midfielder Josh Laurent on a three-year deal. The 27-year-old was out of contract at Reading, where he was named Player of the Year in 2020-21. Laurent told the club’s website: “I’m really happy to get it done. “There has been interest from Stoke for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Luton bring Cauley Woodrow back to the club from Barnsley

Luton have re-signed their former youth striker Cauley Woodrow from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced. The 27-year-old came through the youth ranks at Kenilworth Road and made his first-team debut for the then non-League Hatters at the age of 16 in 2010. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Celtic new-boy Ben Siegrist looking to push Joe Hart for number one jersey

Goalkeeper Ben Siegrist has vowed to push “role model” Joe Hart all the way after signing a four-year deal with Celtic. The 30-year-old Swiss completed his move to the Scottish Premiership champions as a free agent after impressing during his time at Dundee United and will provide stiff competition for former England international Hart.
SOCCER
newschain

Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan loan return

Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, the PA news agency understands. Inter chiefs are thought to have struck an 8million euro loan fee with the Blues, with Lukaku understood to have taken a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge. The Belgium striker only joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy