Marcus Butler

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH DAVID MICKESH, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Joseph David Mickesh, deceased, whose date of death was May 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

1 DAY AGO