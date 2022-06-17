Marcus Butler

Jazz music rang out from Palatka Junior-Senior High School on Saturday afternoon as food trucks cooked up soul food, sweets and specialty foods to celebrate Juneteenth. The second annual event celebrated Black slaves in Texas learning June 19, 1865, that slavery in the United States had ended. “I am at...
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH DAVID MICKESH, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Joseph David Mickesh, deceased, whose date of death was May 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Interlachen’s Smith repeats player of year honor by being top hitter, leader. n Editor’s note: The rest of the All-County softball team will appear in Wednesday’s edition. When she entered the 2022 prep softball season, Interlachen Junior-Senior High standout Dixie Smith…
Comments / 0