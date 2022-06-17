Marcus Butler

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Daily News

Patricia C. Donaldson

Patricia C. Donaldson, 76 of Interlachen, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following a brief illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
PALATKA, FL
Brenda A. Davis

Brenda A. Davis

Brenda Ann Nelson Davis, 52, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, June 20, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Betty Jean Evans

Betty Jean Evans, 81, of Palatka, passed from this life on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Lilac at Bayview Skilled Nursing Facility in St. Augustine following an extended illness. Arrangements…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Robert F. “Bob” Williams

Robert Franklin “Bob” Williams, 78, of Palatka, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following a brief illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Revelers show up for Juneteenth

Jazz music rang out from Palatka Junior-Senior High School on Saturday afternoon as food trucks cooked up soul food, sweets and specialty foods to celebrate Juneteenth. The second annual event celebrated Black slaves in Texas learning June 19, 1865, that slavery in the United States had ended. “I am at...
PALATKA, FL
James Jenkins

James Jenkins

James Jenkins, 69, of Gainesville FL, the brother of the Honorable Robert H. Jenkins Jr., entered the sunset of life Sunday, June 19, at the Bedrock Rehabilitation & Nursing in Live Oak FL. …
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 062122

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH DAVID MICKESH, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Joseph David Mickesh, deceased, whose date of death was May 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Daily News

Palatka Commission to see packed agenda

Palatka city commissioners Thursday are set to discuss a church pool, get an overview of how the Blue Crab Festival did financially and weigh the potential purchase of a new City Hall property, among…
Daily News

2022 All-County Softball Player of the Year: Super Senior Season

Interlachen’s Smith repeats player of year honor by being top hitter, leader. n Editor’s note: The rest of the All-County softball team will appear in Wednesday’s edition. When she entered the 2022 prep softball season, Interlachen Junior-Senior High standout Dixie Smith…
INTERLACHEN, FL

