Several roads across the Charlotte area will be closed as Juneteenth events get underway this weekend, police said.

From Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m., these roads will be closed:

▪ Commonwealth Avenue will be closed from The Plaza to Pecan Street.

▪ Thomas Avenue will be closed from Commonwealth Avenue to the entrance of the public parking lot (on Thomas Avenue) just off Central Avenue.

From 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, these roads will be closed:

▪ Senior Drive will be closed from Dr. Webber Avenue to LaSalle Street.

▪ Southwest Boulevard will be closed from Senior Drive to Quentin Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will be monitoring events, the department said in a news release. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with security this weekend — including at the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas on Friday and the Juneteenth Freedom March on Saturday.

Several Charlotte area roads will be closed during Juneteenth weekend events. Photo by Lloyd Visuals

Safety tips for the weekend

CMPD offered safety tips for people celebrating this weekend, including:

▪ If suspicious activity is seen, say something.

▪ Download the CMPD App, which allows tips to be sent anonymously.

▪ Have a meet-up place in mind ahead of time, especially for those with children in case they get separated.

▪ Keep in mind heat advisories, so stay hydrated and dress for the high temperatures.

▪ Plan ahead for road closures.