ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Several Charlotte area roads will be closed during Juneteenth weekend events

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Several roads across the Charlotte area will be closed as Juneteenth events get underway this weekend, police said.

From Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m., these roads will be closed:

▪ Commonwealth Avenue will be closed from The Plaza to Pecan Street.

▪ Thomas Avenue will be closed from Commonwealth Avenue to the entrance of the public parking lot (on Thomas Avenue) just off Central Avenue.

RELATED: South Boulevard road work enters final phase

From 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, these roads will be closed:

▪ Senior Drive will be closed from Dr. Webber Avenue to LaSalle Street.

▪ Southwest Boulevard will be closed from Senior Drive to Quentin Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will be monitoring events, the department said in a news release. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with security this weekend — including at the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas on Friday and the Juneteenth Freedom March on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9oYL_0gECT2aF00
Several Charlotte area roads will be closed during Juneteenth weekend events. Photo by Lloyd Visuals

Safety tips for the weekend

CMPD offered safety tips for people celebrating this weekend, including:

▪ If suspicious activity is seen, say something.

▪ Download the CMPD App, which allows tips to be sent anonymously.

▪ Have a meet-up place in mind ahead of time, especially for those with children in case they get separated.

▪ Keep in mind heat advisories, so stay hydrated and dress for the high temperatures.

▪ Plan ahead for road closures.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man killed in Lancaster accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man died after striking another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster Coroner’s Office said Monday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Sunday on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Albert Walker was found suffering life-threatening injuries […]
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Senior Drive#Lloyd Visuals Safety#Cmpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wccbcharlotte.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed Tree Blocks Road In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A large tree is blocking the road at the 3000 block of Courtland Drive in Gastonia, police say. Crews say that it will take most of the day to remove. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
GASTONIA, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
485
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy