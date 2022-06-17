ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Mr. Earl Truman “Pete” Kilbourne, Jr.

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBOROUGH - Mr. Earl Truman “Pete” Kilbourne, Jr. age 76, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Kilbourne was born May 9, 1946, in Norton, VA and had lived in Big Stone Gap until he graduated from college. He was the son of the late Earl Truman...

Johnson City Press

Mr. Sammy Jackson

GRAY - Mr. Sammy Jackson, age 76, Gray, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Jackson was born December 28, 1945, in Kingsport, TN and the son of the late Emerson & Ollie Spears Jackson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, James, Wayne and Junior and a sister, Lucille Johnson.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Judy Belle O’Neal Reed

WATAUGA - Judy Belle O’Neal Reed, 66, Watauga, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Bristol, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Dan Joseph O’Neal and Helen Louise Whitaker O’Neal. Judy attended Piney Flats Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny O’Neal and two sisters, Sharon Jones and Peggy O’Neal.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Mack Donald Cook

UNICOI - Mack Cook, age 97 of Unicoi, TN passed away on Friday June 17, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He loved old cars, especially Fords. Before discovering his love for the building industry, Mack was in the sawmill business. Later he started Cook Brothers Building Company with his family. They all joked “he was the brains of the operation.” Mack was of the Apostolic Faith. He is remembered as a kind, loving, and very giving person.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Martha Ann Taylor

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Ann Taylor, 72, Johnson City passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living. Martha was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late James Earl Metcalf and Louise Sartain Metcalf. Martha was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing. She was the Metcalf family historian. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marie Barnes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 20

June 20, 1897: Exactly 125 years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news items, all with datelines from Johnson City and dates from June 19. Readers learned “The First Presbyterian church will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Westminster assembly that adopted the Westminster confession of faith and catechism. This anniversary is to be observed on July 2, 3 and 4. There will be addresses by Rev. W. O. Cochran and Col. C. R. Vance, both of Bristol, and also by Rev. J. A. Wallace, D. D., and other men of note.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill’s student paper, the Hilltopper Herald, and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Larry M. “Bud” Presnell Sr.

JOHNSON CITY - Larry M. “Bud” Presnell Sr., 83, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022. Larry was born on May 25, 1939 in Washington County. He was the son of the late Thomas and Eva Presnell. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Frances; son and wife, Larry Jr. and Debbie Presnell; daughter and husband, Lori and Chris Howard; granddaughter, April Presnell; grandson and his spouse, Cody and Hassie Howard; and sister-in-law, Rita Presnell. A visitation is to take place on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City; a funeral service is to follow at 8 pm. A graveside service will take place on Thursday at 11 am at the Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Carter County Constables. In lieu of flowers, the family please ask for donations be made in Bud’s memory to the St. Jude Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Presnell Family.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lynn Bruce Arrowood

Lynn Bruce Arrowood, 76, passed away surrounded by family at his Atlanta home on May 18, after a lengthy illness. He was a native of Asheville, N.C., and was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lana Arrowood, and his brother, Ron Arrowood. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Gayle Smyth of Atlanta; his son, James Patrick Smyth-Arrowood of Atlanta; sisters-in-law Deborah Smyth-Masenik (Jim) of Marion, Va., Jamie Smyth of Abingdon, Va., and Fran Arrowood of Asheville; nephews Kane Arrowood of Asheville and Michael Smyth Gibson of Marion, Va.; nieces Lindsay Smyth Kirschner of Atlanta and Lily Gibson Hayes (Richard) of Sophia, West Va., great nephews and nieces; and special friends and neighbors. Bruce served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Viet Nam war. He was Executive Vice President of District 2A, AMO, where he organized unions and negotiated contracts promoting safety in the trucking industry. In his leisure time, Bruce loved boating and bass fishing and developed and patented a lure, the ArrowSpin, which was featured in Cabela's catalog for years. He loved the ocean and treasured time with his family at the beach, fishing, eating seafood and listening to Jimmy Buffett. He took pride in his home in Atlanta for 35 years and always had a creative project. Bruce loved his Golden and Labrador Retrievers and his cats.
ATLANTA, GA
Johnson City Press

David Allen Ledford

ELIZABETHTON - My special son, David Allen Ledford, 58, of Elizabethton passed away on June 18. He was a gift from God, so God felt it was time to take him home. My heart is broken but I know God knows best in all our lives. All his disabilities are healed. I know he can walk again and be happy with his loved ones gone on before him. He is at rest. See you again my precious son.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Elbert L. Lyons Sr.

Elbert L. Lyons Sr. departed this life on June 17, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mr. Elbert L. Lyons and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tammie Ruth Arnold

ELIZABETHTON - Tammie Ruth Arnold of Elizabethton was called home on June 18th, 2022 unexpected following an extended illness. There will never be another like Tammie. She had overcome so much in her life and still showed everyone around her so much love. She graduated from Tennessee Technology for Business Administration. She was the epitome of perseverance. Her laugh was contagious and boisterous. She will be remembered for always hugging and saying I love you before leaving, her back tickles like only a momma can give, singing in the car with her girls, and always joking with her husband. She loved her family and the Lord something fierce. She will never be forgotten and will always live on in the hearts of those who love her.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan to hold delinquent tax sale in Kingsport on Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE — About 100 pieces of real estate will go on the auction block Wednesday in a delinquent tax sale being held by Sullivan County. The minimum opening bids on the parcels range from $534 (for a lot in trailer park) to $21,845 for a home on Hawthorne Street in Kingsport. The latter is appraised by the county property assessor as having a market value of $54,400. Originally built in 1943, the 624-square-foot home is being auctioned due to unpaid taxes to the city of Kingsport and to Sullivan County for tax years 2013-2020.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Artists are gearing up for a plein air competition... so what is it?

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s first plein air painting competition is just around the corner. So, what is plein air painting?. It is doing art outdoors, and it started centuries ago though French Impressionist painters really made it popular. Artists wanted to capture the light as it changed during the day. With the invention of portable easels and paint in tubes, it became easier for artists to paint outdoors or “en plein air,” a French expression for in the open air.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Supporters petition to keep Innovation Academy

BLOUNTVILLE — An online petition seeks to reverse the Sullivan County School Board's closure of Innovation Academy. The document that began Sunday and as of Tuesday evening had drawn almost 300 signatures. The petition to save the science, technology, engineering and math or STEM school was started by Heather...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD investigates body found on railroad tracks in downtown Johnson City

The Johnson City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a body discovered in downtown Johnson City at 8 p.m. Saturday. The body, determined to be female, was found on the railroad tracks along State of Franklin and Division Street. Information regarding the person's identity and the circumstances leading...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Juneteenth in Kingsport

KINGSPORT – From red drink and reminiscence to dancing and music, Saturday’s Tri Cities Juneteenth was about celebrating freedom and not taking it for granted. Keira Majeed with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce – working with Leadership Kingsport and other community organizations to sponsor this year’s Juneteenth – said the event grew out of groups in 2020 wanting to protest the Milwaukee police officer killing of George Floyd.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Heritage Alliance to stage 'Nancy' in Telford

TELFORD — A limited number of seats are available for two performances of the Heritage Alliance’s original play, “Nancy.”. Show times are at 2 and 6:30 p.m on Saturday, June 25, at the Telford Ruritan Club, 101 Telford School Road, Telford. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased directly through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Recovery Roundtable to be held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Local agencies are ready to offer support for community members who may be struggling with drug recovery. A recovery roundtable will be held on Friday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E Sullivan St., Kingsport, for those in need of counseling, healthcare, treatment and more.
KINGSPORT, TN

