Mid-Missouri convenience store clerk charged with stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets

Twenty-five troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, Missouri, and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and be live-streamed via the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11, 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO