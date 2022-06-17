ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mid-Missouri convenience store clerk charged with stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets

By Brian Hauswirth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Columbia woman is accused of stealing $87,000 in scratch lottery tickets from the Hy-Vee gas station on East Nifong, where she worked....

