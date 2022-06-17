ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked audio revealed that TikTok data of US users was accessed repeatedly in China, report says

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Cover picture for the articleTikTok US user data was accessed by engineers at its Chinese parent...

