In the fall of 2013, Cabrillo College celebrated the opening of a remodeled and expanded Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) center in Aptos. After years of being spread across campus in various buildings, the department now had a 5,000-square-foot hub that included free tutoring, faculty offices, workshops and more. The school was able to build it thanks to a $4.3 million HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) grant from the U.S. Department of Education, and additional support from the Baskin Family and Monterey Bay foundations.

APTOS, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO