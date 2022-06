July 4 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm (or at the conclusion of the fireworks show) What better way to celebrate America’s independence than with free live music and a spectacular firework show on the northern Outer Banks. The Currituck County Department of Travel & Tourism invites you to Historic Corolla Park for our annual Independence Day Celebration! Activities begin at 5:00pm and conclude with the largest fireworks show on the Outer Banks at dusk. Admission is free and free parking is available at the park until our lots are full.Enjoy incredible live music, fun family activities and more! Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase by local vendors. Please note that no coolers, alcohol or on-street parking are permitted in the park. The Historic Corolla Park boat ramp is closed this day with no docking allowed. Dogs are permitted on leashes.

COROLLA, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO