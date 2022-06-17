ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, TX

Iola hires Bo Barrow as football coach

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Bo Barrow has been hired as Iola’s head football coach and boys athletics director, the school district announced Friday....

