D’Shundrick Barnes and Chadrick Coleman were honored Monday by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their efforts in preventing a fire at a home in Marcus Bottom recently. “We have two heroes in our community,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said, describing how Barnes, 12, and Coleman, 13, while walking home from playing basketball noticed smoke coming from a woman’s house and reacted quickly to prevent food burning on her stove from spreading.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO