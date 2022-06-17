Tesla Raises EV Prices By as Much as $6,000 USD

Depending on where you live, you might be paying over $5 per gallon for gasoline. Escalating fuel prices across the country are encouraging consumers to think a lot harder about the efficiency of their next vehicle. Electric and hybrid cars surely are looking more attractive, with the latter being more plentiful and, in many cases, less expensive. If you're in the market for a car on a low-gasoline diet, you should take a hard look at a new hybrid. For the purposes of this list, we're focusing on strict gas-electric hybrids—not plug-in hybrids, which can travel short distances using electricity alone—and ranking the ten most efficient by their EPA combined fuel mileage. City mpg, a hybrid strong suit (the number often is higher than the highway mpg) will act as the tiebreaker for those cars that post identical combined figures:

