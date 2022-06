DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting on Monday morning that happened in the area of 22nd and Arapahoe streets. An adult female was rushed to the hospital where she died. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several police vehicles and police crime scene tape at the intersection. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation. ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 22nd St and Arapahoe St. An adult female has been transported to a local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown. Updates will be posted to this thread as they come available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/x5szOt3vZS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 20, 2022

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO