Elmira Police Department extends vehicle auction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department announced that the vehicle auction from May has been extended.

The extension came due to certain vehicles not being picked up by the winning bidder in a given time period. There are still a number of vehicles available for auction to the public.

The auction is officially open now, June 17, until June 30, when bidding will end.

For those looking to place a bid on one of the remaining vehicles from the May auction, you can do so by going to the official auction link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.