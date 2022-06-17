ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Police Department extends vehicle auction

By Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department announced that the vehicle auction from May has been extended.

The extension came due to certain vehicles not being picked up by the winning bidder in a given time period. There are still a number of vehicles available for auction to the public.

The auction is officially open now, June 17, until June 30, when bidding will end.

For those looking to place a bid on one of the remaining vehicles from the May auction, you can do so by going to the official auction link.

