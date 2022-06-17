Melin Opens Flagship Store in Laguna Beach

Heading to Laguna Beach this summer to take in the arts festivals, Pageant of the Masters, or a musical at Laguna Playhouse? Make dining out part of your itinerary. Dozens of restaurants are within walking distance of the arts festivals and the theater, including a handful of new ones. One of those is Larsen at Hotel Laguna, a historic building built in the 1930s which had been closed for several years but is beginning to show off renovations by its new local owners, Mo Honarkar’s Laguna Beach Co.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO