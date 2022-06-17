ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Melin Opens Flagship Store in Laguna Beach

By Kaitlin Aquino
Orange County Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelin opened its flagship store in Laguna Beach on Thursday. The San Juan...

www.ocbj.com

Orange County Business Journal

Summer Dining in Laguna Beach

Heading to Laguna Beach this summer to take in the arts festivals, Pageant of the Masters, or a musical at Laguna Playhouse? Make dining out part of your itinerary. Dozens of restaurants are within walking distance of the arts festivals and the theater, including a handful of new ones. One of those is Larsen at Hotel Laguna, a historic building built in the 1930s which had been closed for several years but is beginning to show off renovations by its new local owners, Mo Honarkar’s Laguna Beach Co.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Solstice Opens at Boardwalk as Offices Get Busier

Workers are returning to the office. So are new office-based restaurants. One of the newer gastronomic venues of note is Solstice, located at the 5-year-old Boardwalk complex along Jamboree Road in Irvine, about a mile from John Wayne Airport. Originally scheduled to open last fall, Solstice finally welcomed diners in...
IRVINE, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Newport Beach, California

Embarking on a trip to sunny Southern California? Grab your sunglasses and head to Orange County, where you’ll find endless things to do in Newport Beach. Located on the Pacific Coast, the California coastal city is known for its beautiful beaches, thriving markets, and outdoor activities. Newport Beach’s roots...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Newport Beach Hotel Operator Hires Robots

Delivery robots are the newest hires in the service industry as staffing shortages continue. Newport Beach-based hotel investment group Seaview Investors LLC has added a service robot to each of the eight hotels in its portfolio. Seaview’s properties across the West Coast now include Relay robots developed by San Jose-based...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
California Business
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Business
Be My Travel Muse

15 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County, California

Snuggled between Los Angeles and San Diego Counties, Orange County is a dreamy haven fit for any Southern California itinerary. Here you’ll find an endless summer, a picturesque coastline, quaint beach towns, and much more. There’s plenty to do, whether you’re just passing through or plan to stay a while.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach's new water playground opening at Alamitos Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
LONG BEACH, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Yorba Linda in 2022

Located in northern Orange County, Yorba Linda is a city of nearly 70,000 people and is known for its small town charm. Although the food scene here doesn’t get the admiration of Orange County foodies, there are plenty of good restaurants that deserve recognition. Here is my pick of...
YORBA LINDA, CA
localemagazine.com

Your Favorite OC Winery Opens a New Location in Ladera Ranch

Let the Good Times Flow at Rancho Capistrano Winery. Rancho Capistrano Winery is the largest winery in Orange County. In addition to the 30+ handcrafted wines they produce, this stunning winery also serves up award-winning cuisine to pair with their West Coast wines at locations in San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. And things are just getting bigger and better: this month, a third location opened in Ladera Ranch and is creating quite the buzz as this beloved OC staple becomes more accessible to locals and visitors alike. Winery Ladera Ranch.
LADERA RANCH, CA
Zac Efron
nomadlawyer.org

La Mirada: Best 7 Places to visit in La Mirada, CA

La Mirada, California’s top gateway city, is a popular tourist spot. CNN Money magazine named it among the top “best places to stay” in the country. Isn’t this amazing? Beautiful La Mirada offers many activities. There are many activities and tours that you can do, even...
LA MIRADA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

YogaSix Opens 150th Studio in Dana Point

YogaSix, which is backed by Irvine-based boutique fitness franchisor Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), opened its 150th studio today in Dana Point in celebration of International Yoga Day. The boutique yoga brand has become the largest franchised yoga brand in the world in less than five years of franchising. It...
DANA POINT, CA
sunnews.org

Seal Beach’s July 3 Band on Sand 2022 event canceled by organizers

Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
SEAL BEACH, CA
#San Juan#Adventure Club#Baseball Cap#The San Juan Capistrano
coloradoboulevard.net

Tour de Laemmle: Pasadena’s Final Showing

The curtains are closing on the Laemmle Playhouse 7. After 20 plus years as a fixture of the Playhouse Village (formerly Playhouse District), Laemmle Playhouse 7 is leaving Pasadena. If you are a fan of independent, foreign, or art house cinema, you have probably seen a movie at the Playhouse 7.
PASADENA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
FONTANA, CA
Business
Economy
Evie M.

Don't ever visit this Yorba Linda Cemetery on June 15th

The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
YORBA LINDA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Costa Mesa’s First Cannabis Dispensaries Receive Approval To Set Up Shop

The Costa Mesa planning commission approved Tustin-based Culture Cannabis Club and Costa Mesa-based Vertical Four to be the city’s first cannabis retail dispensaries. The Culture Cannabis Club store will be stationed at 2301 Newport Boulevard, while the Vertical Four shop will set up shop at 1990 Harbor Boulevard. Santa...
COSTA MESA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

La Habra: Best Places to visit La Habra, CA

La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
LA HABRA, CA

