Melin Opens Flagship Store in Laguna Beach

Heading to Laguna Beach this summer to take in the arts festivals, Pageant of the Masters, or a musical at Laguna Playhouse? Make dining out part of your itinerary. Dozens of restaurants are within walking distance of the arts festivals and the theater, including a handful of new ones. One of those is Larsen at Hotel Laguna, a historic building built in the 1930s which had been closed for several years but is beginning to show off renovations by its new local owners, Mo Honarkar’s Laguna Beach Co.
Workers are returning to the office. So are new office-based restaurants. One of the newer gastronomic venues of note is Solstice, located at the 5-year-old Boardwalk complex along Jamboree Road in Irvine, about a mile from John Wayne Airport. Originally scheduled to open last fall, Solstice finally welcomed diners in...
Embarking on a trip to sunny Southern California? Grab your sunglasses and head to Orange County, where you’ll find endless things to do in Newport Beach. Located on the Pacific Coast, the California coastal city is known for its beautiful beaches, thriving markets, and outdoor activities. Newport Beach’s roots...
Delivery robots are the newest hires in the service industry as staffing shortages continue. Newport Beach-based hotel investment group Seaview Investors LLC has added a service robot to each of the eight hotels in its portfolio. Seaview’s properties across the West Coast now include Relay robots developed by San Jose-based...
Snuggled between Los Angeles and San Diego Counties, Orange County is a dreamy haven fit for any Southern California itinerary. Here you’ll find an endless summer, a picturesque coastline, quaint beach towns, and much more. There’s plenty to do, whether you’re just passing through or plan to stay a while.
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
Located in northern Orange County, Yorba Linda is a city of nearly 70,000 people and is known for its small town charm. Although the food scene here doesn’t get the admiration of Orange County foodies, there are plenty of good restaurants that deserve recognition. Here is my pick of...
Let the Good Times Flow at Rancho Capistrano Winery. Rancho Capistrano Winery is the largest winery in Orange County. In addition to the 30+ handcrafted wines they produce, this stunning winery also serves up award-winning cuisine to pair with their West Coast wines at locations in San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. And things are just getting bigger and better: this month, a third location opened in Ladera Ranch and is creating quite the buzz as this beloved OC staple becomes more accessible to locals and visitors alike. Winery Ladera Ranch.
La Mirada, California’s top gateway city, is a popular tourist spot. CNN Money magazine named it among the top “best places to stay” in the country. Isn’t this amazing? Beautiful La Mirada offers many activities. There are many activities and tours that you can do, even...
YogaSix, which is backed by Irvine-based boutique fitness franchisor Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), opened its 150th studio today in Dana Point in celebration of International Yoga Day. The boutique yoga brand has become the largest franchised yoga brand in the world in less than five years of franchising. It...
Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
The home at 5 The Colonnade in 1953 seemed to be more of a nod toward the mountains than the sea. It was decidedly rustic, like a “Yellowstone” ranch house.
The post A tear-down on Naples’ Treasure Island is listed at $5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The curtains are closing on the Laemmle Playhouse 7. After 20 plus years as a fixture of the Playhouse Village (formerly Playhouse District), Laemmle Playhouse 7 is leaving Pasadena. If you are a fan of independent, foreign, or art house cinema, you have probably seen a movie at the Playhouse 7.
Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
Councilwoman Cindy Allen took an extensive guided tour of the Queen Mary and then spent the night on the ship along with her husband despite it being closed to the general public.
The Costa Mesa planning commission approved Tustin-based Culture Cannabis Club and Costa Mesa-based Vertical Four to be the city’s first cannabis retail dispensaries. The Culture Cannabis Club store will be stationed at 2301 Newport Boulevard, while the Vertical Four shop will set up shop at 1990 Harbor Boulevard. Santa...
La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
